11 graduate from Micronesian Maritime Cultural Heritage Advanced Training

Posted on Jun 27 2023
The 11 graduates of the Natibu Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Micronesian Maritime Cultural Heritage Advanced Training pose for a photo with their certificates and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Bacher, right, last Sunday in a graduation ceremony at the Canoe Federation Utt at Guma’ Higai in Susupe. (LEIGH GASES)

After a weeklong training camp for the Natibu Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Micronesian Maritime Cultural Heritage Advanced Training from June 19 to June 25, 11 sea cadet recruits graduated last Sunday in a graduation ceremony at the Canoe Federation Utt at Guma’ Higai in Susupe.

There were four cadets from the United States, two from Guam, and five from Saipan.

Seaman apprentice Darlincia Masga of Saipan received the Honor Cadet Citation Ribbon for her outstanding leadership, participation, and contribution to the training.

Chief Petty Officer Thomas Matthews from California received the Staff Cadet Ribbon.

Petty Officer Second Class Theoden Adair from California received the Physical Readiness Test Excellence Ribbon.

Petty Officer Third Class Zikai Lian from California, Seaman apprentice Jessica Ma from Saipan, Seaman Kai Spence from Guam, and Seaman Jevon Gong from Saipan also received the PRT E Ribbon. Gong was also awarded the Certificate for Most Improved Cadet for his swimming.

Seaman Conrad Cruz from Saipan received the Solo Warrior certificate; and Seaman apprentice Roger Wei from Saipan, Seaman Otinel Mason from Wyoming, and Seaman apprentice Tristan Manglona received their graduation certificates.

Fifteen-year-old Masga said she joined the program because she’s always wanted to join the Navy since middle school. “I went ahead and joined and the experience was great. I’ve met a lot of new people, making our division bigger, and making a bigger family so it’s been great. I’ve been experiencing new things and learning more things and seeking a lot of adventure—going on hikes to places I’ve never seen before.”

She said she was not expecting her leadership award, but that it felt great. As for the future, she said “I’m actually just letting my mind open with everything—my mindset is open and just letting whatever opportunities come my way and letting life take me wherever it could take me. But I am setting my goals on joining the Navy and also continuing to dance because that’s my passion.”

The ceremony was led by retired U.S Navy Capt. Michael Bacher, attended by keynote speaker Ross Manglona, who is the Indigenous Affairs resident executive and whose son was in the graduating class. Others at the ceremony were commanding officer Ray Alvarez, cultural practitioners Tony Piailug and Frances Sablan, along with the graduating class’ family and friends.

Bacher said after the ceremony, “The cadets were excellent. The most important thing about this training is that they come with an open mind and an open heart—and they did. We worked them with a lot of hiking and put them in front of cultural practitioners for dance, medicine, music, and arts and they embraced it. This training is not so much about military development, but more about spiritual and intellectual development.”

The Navy Sea Cadet Corps is a federally chartered non-profit civilian youth training organization sponsored by the Navy League and supported by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It is described as a regimented youth program similar to JROTC but with a focus on seagoing services.

The program builds leaders of character. Its goals are to develop interest in seamanship and seagoing skills, instill principles of good citizenship and strong moral character, demonstrate the value of a substance-free lifestyle and expose cadets to the prestige of a military or merchant marine career.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
