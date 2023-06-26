Former governor Babauta appointed to CHCC board

Share











Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has appointed former governor Juan Nekai Babauta to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. board of trustees.

If confirmed by the Senate, Babauta, who will be representing Saipan and Northern Islands to the CHCC board, will serve the remaining of a six-year term that will expire on June 22, 2029.

Babauta used to serve as CHCC chief executive officer. In April 2013, the CHCC board of trustees fired him, two months ahead of the expiration of his contract as CEO, over some issues.

Babauta served as the sixth elected governor of the CNMI for one term, from 2002 to 2006. He served as resident representative of the NMI in Washington, D.C., for three four-year terms, from 1990 to 2002.