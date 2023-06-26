Former governor Babauta appointed to CHCC board

By
|
Posted on Jun 27 2023

Tag:
Share

 

Juan N. Babauta

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has appointed former governor Juan Nekai Babauta to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. board of trustees.

If confirmed by the Senate, Babauta, who will be representing Saipan and Northern Islands to the CHCC board, will serve the remaining of a six-year term that will expire on June 22, 2029.

Babauta used to serve as CHCC chief executive officer. In April 2013, the CHCC board of trustees fired him, two months ahead of the expiration of his contract as CEO, over some issues.

Babauta served as the sixth elected governor of the CNMI for one term, from 2002 to 2006. He served as resident representative of the NMI in Washington, D.C., for three four-year terms, from 1990 to 2002.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Senate OKs commercial rate for CHCC’s utilities

Posted On Jun 27 2023
, By
0

‘Torres administration gave CHCC $11M ARPA money’

Posted On Jun 16 2023
, By
0

Barcinas is named to the CHCC board; Joab is appointed to CSC

Posted On May 30 2023
, By
0

CUC, CHCC reach settlement

Posted On May 09 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 27, 2023, 6:13 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune