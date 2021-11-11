11 new cases; 1 hospitalized

Share











Eleven more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, all of them identified through surveillance testing, bringing the CNMI’s total to 380. CHCC also reported that there is one active COVID-19-related hospitalization right now.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced yesterday that the new 11 cases were confirmed positive through surveillance testing on Nov. 9, and that all have been isolated and are being monitored.

Since Oct. 28, there have been 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI: 68 identified through contact tracing, 14 through community-based testing, and seven through travel testing. Also, 428 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Nov. 9 comprising travel and surveillance testing, CHCC said.

In related news, the Joint Information in Guam announced Wednesday that three deaths earlier this year are now considered COVID-related. These deaths were previously unreported and occurred in March, September, and October respectively.

The 256th COVID-19-related death in Guam was an unvaccinated 90-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 8 this year and was pronounced dead at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 10.

The 257th was an unvaccinated 74-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Sept. 18 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sep. 30.

The 258th was an unvaccinated 83-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Sept. 11 and was pronounced dead at GRMC on Oct. 23.

The JIC also announced Wednesday a correction to the island’s 252nd COVID-19-related death. The JIC originally reported Tuesday that the individual was unvaccinated, but was notified later that the individual was vaccinated.

Guam’s 252nd COVID-19-related death was a vaccinated 72-year-old male with underlying health conditions. he tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 1 and was pronounced dead at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Nov. 5.

In the CNMI, CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already reached out to those who were in closest contact with the 11 new positive cases and that the team will continue its efforts “until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

CHCC also said its contact tracers have reached out to contacts who are deemed high risk, and that “the associated risk of infection depends on the level of exposure, which will, in turn, determine the type of monitoring.” CHCC added that establishing the level of exposure can be difficult and requires investigation.

For individuals in the community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks those concerned to see their healthcare providers or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.