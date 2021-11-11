Share











That was the oft-repeated message in yesterday’s commemoration of Veterans Day in the CNMI, with many of those who spoke at the Court of Honor of the American Memorial Park reiterating the need to listen to the CNMI’s veterans and respond to their needs.

Stanley T. Iakopo, executive officer of the CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs, advocated for accountability in the CNMI in how it supports the Commonwealth’s veterans. Iakopo said he supports legislation that, among other things, would mandate the government and private sector to provide veterans with incentives they are eligible to receive and/or veterans preference eligibility.

“Each and every one of us should be held accountable, including myself, to our veterans who fought for us and our rights [for] many days, nights, and years. We should be held accountable and give back to our veterans who live today and remember those who did not. How should we be held accountable? It starts with our actions,” said Iakopo. “I would like to see a new culture of accountability here in the CNMI. Not yesterday, not tomorrow, but today. We need to do right by our veterans across the board no matter the status or circumstances they’re in. Our veterans brought home physical pains and emotional scars. They should be treated with the utmost dignity and respect when they come home.”

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres agreed with Iakopo that the CNMI and its leaders need to do more for its veterans. In line with this, town hall meetings to allow veterans to speak and meet with Iakopo and the OVA are now in the works, Torres said. There will be a meeting for every village, villages in Rota and Tinian included, he added.

“[There will be notices for] town hall meetings for every village, including Rota and Tinian, to listen to all of our veterans and their families. …Moreso, if there is any veteran who cannot make it to the town hall meetings…you call the director Stanley [Iakopo] and he will make time to come to your house and visit you,” said Torres. “I appreciate the freedom that we enjoy every day, and [I] acknowledge all the sacrifices. But it is true that we [have to] do more.”

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said he intends to work with Iakopo and the CNMI Legislature to ensure that the CNMI’s veterans are done right by CNMI leadership.

“With so much tension and focus on things that divide us, it becomes too easy to overlook something that should unite us. Our gratitude [goes to] the sacrifices of our veterans and those that are presently in the Armed Forces,” Palacios added.

Yesterday’s keynote speaker was Michael S. Sablan, who is the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, or CASA. He was appointed to that position in August this year. CASAs, a vital part of the Army, promote good relations between the Army and the public and advise the Secretary of the Army on regional issues.

There was also a commemorative laying of wreath at the Court of Honor, a U.S. Air Force C-17 flyover, and music performed by the Saipan Pacific Winds Concert Band. Posting and retiring of the U.S. and CNMI colors were conducted by a Department of Public Safety color guard.