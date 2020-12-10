12 NMC students named Chamber scholars

By
|
Posted on Dec 11 2020
Share

The 12 students from the Northern Marianas College who are recipients of the 2020 Saipan Chamber of Commerce Scholarship pose with Chamber president Velma Palacios, Chamber executive director Maxine Lazslo, Chamber Education Committee members: Ty Pauling, Nicole Babauta, Ciara Ada, and Vickie Izuka. (BEA CABRERA)

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce awarded last week a total of $12,000 or $1,000 each to 12 Northern Marianas College students as part of efforts to support a local school and their students.

The awarding of scholarships was held at the SCC’s general membership meeting at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom and pivots from the Chamber previous awardees, who were mostly from off-island schools.

“We are very fortunate to collate $12,000 for the scholarship program with the help of our fundraisers like the golf tournament and, of course, the generosity of all of our members. With the pandemic, we thought we weren’t going to reach our goal but we were very fortunate to do so,” said Chamber president Velma Palacios. “We also are excited because this year we wanted to focus on local educational institutions like NMC and Northern Marianas Technical Institute. Sadly, we didn’t get [anyone] from NMTI this year but also glad that 12 students from NMC will be able to put the money to good use.”

The 12 Chamber scholars are Amber Quitano (Associate in Science: Nursing); Edieson Aguirre (Bachelor of Science in Education major in Special Education); Glen John Matalog (Bachelor of Science major in Business Management); Hee Jung Sin (Bachelor of Science in Education major in Elementary Education); Joselito Gomez (Bachelor of Science in Education major in Elementary Education); Katelyn Rabang (Associate of Arts major in Business); Leila Nawaz (Bachelor of Science in Education major in Elementary Education); Regina De Vero (Bachelor od Science in Education major in Rehabilitation and Human Services); Thomas William DLC. Benavente (Associate in Arts major in Liberal Arts); Trinity Camacho (Associate in Applied Science major in Criminal Justice); Victoria Bellas (Bachelor of Science major in Business Management/Associate in Arts major in Social Work); and Yi Huang (Associate of Science major in Nursing/Bachelor of Science major in Business Management Accounting).

The Chamber Education Committee Panel was composed of Ty Pauling of Hyatt Regency Saipan, Ciara Ada of Xerox Saipan, Nicole Babauta of the CNMI Small Business Development Center, and Vikie Izuka of First Hawaiian Bank.

According to Pauling, choosing the best is always difficult every year. “At the end of the day, in going through the process, you are not only dealing with the facts—GPA scores, recommendations, and essays. We are also dealing with a person. It’s the kind of the job of the committee to push through through standard questions in the interview process so we can really get to know that person and understand what’s their passion,” he said. “…Getting to know the person is the unique part of our scholarship because its just not about the performance but also about passion, the way that they present themselves and the way they want to represent the CNMI.”

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 11, 2020, 12:12 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:33 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune