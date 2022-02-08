14 teams signed up for SCLC Basketball League

The SCLC Basketball League already has 14 teams signed up for its inaugural season at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

Co-coordinator Boy Garcia said nine teams are entered in the open division and they are Alii Blue Haus, Vision Insurance, Gravity Team, HBR Construction, DECM Construction, Supertech, Lakay/Island Rent a Car, JTM, and Marianas Dental.

The five teams that will duke it out in the 45-and-over masters division are Napa Auto, Eagle Construction, Blu Haus, DECM/Pacific Express, and Marianas Dental Clinic.

Organized by the Saipan Centennial Lions Club, in cooperation with the Tan Sui Lin Foundation, the SCLC Basketball League unfurls on Feb. 19.

Earlier, co-oordinator Mikee Guirey said proceeds from the fundraising event will be used for the Lions Club’s global causes that include helping curb the prevalence of diabetes and improving the quality of life of those diagnosed with the lifestyle disease.

He also said funds raised will also go to Lion Club’s campaign to prevent blindness and improve the quality of life of people who are blind and visually impaired.

Teams interested in joining the SCLC Basketball League, the entry fee is $600 (jerseys not included) and you may contact Mikee Guirey through (670) 989-2632 or Boy Garcia (670) 989-6387 to register or for further details.

Saipan Centennial Lions Club is part of Lions Club International and a chartered club since June 20, 2018 under District 204 Region 2.

