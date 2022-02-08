OAG sues DPS chief over allegedly illegal OT

By
|
Posted on Feb 09 2022

Tag: , ,
Share

CNMI Attorney General Edward Manibusan has filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero for the allegedly excessive overtime compensation he received from Super Typhoon Yutu recovery.

According to Manibusan in court papers, Guerrero was not entitled to overtime and so should be directed to return all the money he was paid in overtime.

“Guerrero, a Commonwealth government employee, was not entitled to typhoon emergency premium compensation, overtime, or extra pay for work performed during the declared major disaster and state of significant emergency relating to Super Typhoon Yutu, or for work directly involved with typhoon recovery and repair work and providing assistance to those members of the Commonwealth adversely affected by Super Typhoon Yutu,” Manibusan said. “Defendant should be ordered to return the unlawful compensation to the Commonwealth treasury.”

Guerrero

In his lawsuit, as relief, Manibusan is asking the court to issue a judgment of $46,982.96 for recovery of unlawful typhoon premium payments, overtime payments, or extra payments not authorized by law, without valid appropriation, and in excess of the salary ceiling.

Aside from returning the money, the AG also asks the court to issue a declaratory judgment declaring that the personnel regulations authorizing payment of typhoon emergency premium pay, overtime, and extra pay do not apply to gubernatorial appointees; that the director of Personnel and governor lack the authority to authorize additional compensation except as provided by law; and that compensation in excess of the salary ceiling cannot be authorized except as provided by law.

The AG also wants the court to order Guerrero to pay prejudgment and post-judgment interest; costs of suit; and all other relief the court deems appropriate

According to the lawsuit, Guerrero’s total compensation in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 exceeded his statutory salary of $54,000 which is against the law.

“[The] $46,892.96 received by defendant in addition to his annual salary was not lawfully paid as typhoon emergency premium pay, overtime, or extra payment. Defendant received $29,388.08 in fiscal year 2019 and $17,504.88 in fiscal year 2020 for work that occurred in fiscal year 2019 between Oct. 23, 2018, and Jan. 23, 2019,” Manibusan said.

Guerrero received typhoon emergency premium pay on multiple occasions and his typhoon emergency premium pay was paid at a rate of 2.5 times his base salary.

On Nov. 26, 2018, the police chief received gross wages in the amount of $10,306.91 as typhoon emergency premium pay.

On Dec. 21, 2018, he received gross wages in the amount of $9,917.49 as typhoon emergency premium pay.

Later, on Dec. 31, 2018, he received gross wages in the amount of $9,164.59 as typhoon emergency premium pay.

On Nov. 11, 2019, Guerrero received gross wages in the amount of $17,504.88 as typhoon emergency premium pay.

In total, Guerrero received typhoon premium pay in the total gross amount of $46,892.96 with $29,388.08 paid in fiscal year 2019 and $17,504.88 paid in fiscal year 2020. However, all pay was for work performed during fiscal year 2019 from Oct. 23, 2018, through Jan. 23, 2019.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

‘Finance, OAG obviously not paying attention to collecting $400K from M/V Luta ex-owners’

Posted On Feb 08 2022
, By
distressed
0

DPS rescues 5 aboard distressed vessel sailing to Saipan

Posted On Feb 04 2022
, By
macaronis
0

Macaranas to retire after serving DPS for 35 years

Posted On Jan 26 2022
, By
guma
0

Court takes OAG’s motion to dismiss E-Land suit under advisement

Posted On Jan 21 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 9, 2022, 6:22 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune