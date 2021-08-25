15-year-old wins $3,000; Road to 80 warns of scammers

Share











A 15-year-old Saipan Southern High School sophomore was last Friday’s lucky winner of $3,000, courtesy of the vaccination campaign Road to 80.

During a Facebook livestream yesterday, Road to 80 program manager and raffle host Brad Ruszala personally handed the cash prize to Ericson Faustino, who was at Chalan Kanoa Beach Hotel’s Bistro Marianas with his family.

When asked what he will do with the $3,000, Faustino said he plans to save some and probably spend some on new clothes and shoes. When asked for some remarks, Faustino’s father spoke of the importance of getting vaccinated, not just for the safety of his family but for the sake of the community as a whole. “We need to be safe for everyone, for every family every single day. That’s what we need right now,” he said.

Next up for Road to 80 will be raffles this Friday and Saturday. Aug. 27 and 28. On Friday, one winner of $4,000 and one winner of a $1,000 bonus prize courtesy of Bank of Guam will be selected. On Saturday at the Taste of the Marianas main stage at 8pm, there will be nine raffles: three $2,500 raffles exclusive to the vaccinated populations of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, and six CNMI-wide raffles for $5,000; $15,000; a 17-foot Yamaha boat; a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport; and two bonus raffles for $2,500 and $5,000.

To qualify for Road to 80’s raffles, a person must be a CNMI resident and must have already received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen vaccine.

In related news, Road to 80 on its Facebook page yesterday said that it will never ask people for personal information over the phone, as every individual who has received a COVID-19 vaccine in the CNMI is already registered for the raffles through information that was provided to vaccinatecnmi.com. Road to 80 asks the community not to give personal information to scammers who call and ask for information to help people “register” for the raffles, and asks to be notified of scammers’ phone numbers.