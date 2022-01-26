175 new cases ID’d in 2 days

Seventy-nine more individuals were identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI last Jan. 24, while 96 were confirmed positive a day later on Jan. 25, 2022, for a combined 175 new cases that brought the CNMI’s total to 4,440 since March 26, 2020.

Of the 79 identified on Monday, one case was identified on Tinian, and four were identified on Rota. All 79 have been isolated and are being actively monitored, said the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

In a “COVID-19 Update” published on Tuesday night, CHCC reported that of the 79 new cases, 50 were found through contact tracing, 18 through community testing, and 11 through travel testing. CHCC also reported that, as of Jan. 25, there were six individuals hospitalized: three are unvaccinated, two vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated. Of the six, two are on a ventilator.

Of the 96 cases that were reported last night, 32 were identified via contact tracing, 55 via community testing, and nine via travel testing. Four of these new cases were identified on Rota.

As of Jan. 25, CHCC reported that there have been 3,926 recoveries, 492active cases, and 22 COVID-19-related deaths.

Separately, in a Jan. 25 press release from the Rota Health Center, RHC reported that the island’s four most recent cases were identified through community-based testing at RHC. The four cases bring the island’s total to 16.

A total of 58 close contacts were identified, with 57 testing negative for COVID-19. A total of 64 PCR tests were conducted on Jan. 25, said RHC.

RHC added that its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has “already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases, and this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

