PIC Saipan reopens on Jan. 29

After months of waiting, Pacific Islands Club Saipan is reopening starting this Saturday, Jan. 29.

The reopening covers most of the outlets and facilities, including rooms, waterpark, Seaside Grill Happy Hour, Magellan Sunday Brunch, Isla Teppanyaki, and more.

Along with the existing re-opening, PIC is offering special room rate from Jan. 29 until Feb. 28, 2022.

The Magellan Sunday Brunch is also back. It is always a to-go place for family gatherings, enjoying delicious food and having a memorable Sunday break with loved ones.

Starting Friday evening (Jan. 28), your favorite happy hour place, the Seaside Grill Happy Hour, is ready to serve and bring back normalcy into your lives.

For inquiries, call 234-7976. (PR)