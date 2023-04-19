‘18 land claims for a total of $28M so far, but no funding for payment’

DPL, OAG reviewing 5 land leases: Coral Ocean Resort, Brilliant Star, Triple Star, Kanoa Resort, former Rudolpho’s Bar
By
|
Posted on Apr 20 2023
Share

To date, there are three active land claims on Rota and 15 land claims on Saipan, equivalent to approximately $28 million in total claims, yet there is no funding available at this time to pay these claims, according to acting Department of Public Lands secretary Teresita A. Santos.

She also shared that the Office of the Attorney General is still reviewing five land leases: Coral Ocean Resort, Brilliant Star, Triple Star, Kanoa Resort, and 153 (former Rudolpho’s Bar).

Information about the land claims and land leases were among the topics that Santos shared during her recent confirmation hearing before the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee. The committee report on March 30 recommended Santos’ confirmation to serve as DPL secretary.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune Tuesday, determined that, based on the overall assessment of Santos’ credentials, experiences, testimonies, goals for the agency, and other related issues, the committee is convinced that the appointee has the qualifications and leadership skills necessary to serve as DPL secretary.

Teresita A. Santos

The committee received 11 written testimonies and nine oral testimonies supporting Santos. It received no written or oral testimonies opposing her appointment.

With respect to the $28 million land claims, according to the committee report, Santos stated that there is no funding available at this time for payment of these claims until such time that the Legislature can appropriate funding for monetary compensation.

Santos said the three active land claims on Rota have a total amount of approximately $2 million in land compensation, while the 15 land exchanges on Saipan are worth a total of $26 million.

She said there is no land compensation or land exchange for the island of Tinian.

Santos said when DPL disseminates letters to private landowners regarding land claims, an option is made available to the private landowner to select land compensation or land exchange.

The acting secretary clarified that DPL does not distribute the funds appropriated for land compensation.

As to the question of who keeps track of land compensation monies, Santos explained that since the department does not appropriate the funds, they do not have that record. She said DPL, however, does have a record of the land claims consummated by the department.

On land leases, Santos said the renewal of the land leases of Coral Ocean Resort and Brilliant Star require legislative approval of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The Kanoa Resort lease, on the other hand, does not require legislative approval as the public land lease is less than five hectares, she said. That lease is currently under OAG review.

Santos said she is unaware whether legislative approval is required for leased property that is less than five hectares of public land but with a lease of more than 25 years.

She further said the leases pertaining to Managaha Island and Mariana Resort & Spa (Kan Pacific) are pending legal review so she cannot discuss it further.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you know that the CNMI government has a Recycling Redemption Initiative that will allow you to recycle your aluminum cans in exchange for cash?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 20, 2023, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune