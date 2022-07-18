19 participants complete Judiciary Summer Pre-Law Program

Front row, from left, Daniel Isaac P. Brown, Peter Paul H. Camacho, Lallane Casugay Guiao, Professor Eun Hee Han, Professor Rose Cuison-Villazor, Rep. Celina Roberto Babauta, Emma Rae Timmons, Josephine N. Estrada, Victoria Simone Bellas, and Weena Gwendolyn Taitano Iguel. Middle row, from left, Daeyoung “Daniel” Huh, Lisa Phair, Rebecca C. White, Brianna Concepcion Hunter, Ardel R. Ciolo, Zeno Camacho Deleon Guerrero, Jr., Ikluk T. Masayos, Mikiotti N. Evangelista, and Michael Emil A. Johnson. Back row, from left, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona, Justice Perry B. Inos, Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro, Justice John A. Manglona, and Magistrate Judge Heather L. Kennedy. Not pictured: Olivia Yuri T. Hirsh and Charlie Alayan Rivera.
(CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The 2022 Judiciary Summer Pre-Law Program ended last Tuesday, July 12, with a graduation ceremony for the program’s 19 participants at the Guma’ Hustisia in Susupe.
Dozens of guests, including Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), U.S District Court Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona, and Magistrate Judge Heather L. Kennedy, attended the ceremony to celebrate the participants who successfully completed the program.

The program encourages and supports participants who are interested in attending law school. It features intensive law classes, mentoring by experienced attorneys, LSAT workshops, tours of the Guma’ Hustisia and U.S. District Court for the NMI, and a moot court component in which the participants argue before members of the bench and other lawyers. This year’s program was the ninth conducted since the first one in 1991. About 35 program alumni have graduated from law schools throughout the United States.
Dean Rose Cuison-Villazor of Rutgers Law School and Professor Eun Hee Han of Georgetown University Law Center, who both grew up on Saipan, respectively taught Property Law and Legal Research and Writing. \ Cuison-Villazor returned for the third time, having taught in the 2010 and 2014 programs.

The pre-law program was organized by a committee composed of Judiciary staff as well as attorneys Anthony H. Aguon, Carmen V. Borja, Frances T. Demapan, Jose P. Mafnas Jr., and Nicole Torres-Ripple. Supreme Court law clerk Benjamin Schwartz served as program coordinator.

The attorney-mentors were:Judy T. Aldan, Stephen Anson, Frances T. Demapan, J. Robert Glass, Matthew Gregory, Matthew J. Holley, Hunter Hunt, Keith H. Ketola, Jose P. Mafnas Jr., Samuel Mok, Tina Ngo, Jacqueline Nicolas, Mary E. Novakovic, Rellani B. Ogumoro, Tyler Scott, Joaquin DLG Torres, Nicole Torres-Ripple, Rochelle L. Vazquez, and Michael A. White. (PR)

