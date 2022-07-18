NMC to host 3rd FAFSA workshop on July 20

By
|
Posted on Jul 19 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Northern Marianas College will be hosting a third financial aid workshop for interested community members and students looking to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The free workshop will be held at the Olympio T. Borja Memorial Library on July 20, 2022, from 1pm to 3pm.

For the upcoming academic year, students will be able to avail of up to $6,895 in federal financial aid. NMC encourages all college students to take advantage of the opportunity before the application deadline on Aug. 1, 2022.

Workshop participants can also have their scholarship documents and other paperwork photocopied free of charge. Participants will also qualify to have their NMC application fee and placement test fees waived.
Participants are encouraged to bring documents such as valid identification (passport or birth certificate), copies of their high school diploma, copies of official transcripts, and tax return information for the years 2020 and 2021.

NMC will also be hosting additional workshops on the following dates:
• Tuesday, July 26, from 9am – 11am and 4pm – 6pm
• Thursday July 28, from 10am – 12pm and 4pm – 6pm

For more information contact the Financial Aid Office at fao@marianas.edu or at 237-6791/2/3/4. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMC info session today, July 15

Posted On Jul 15 2022
, By
0

NMC receives favorable audit opinion

Posted On Jul 14 2022
, By
0

NMC recognizes three outstanding employees

Posted On Jul 13 2022
, By
0

Fee waivers for July 15 NMC info session participants

Posted On Jul 13 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you personally experienced an instance when you are unable to buy a specific product or item in CNMI stores because of a supply shortage issue?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 15, 2022

Posted On Jul 15 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 19, 2022, 6:09 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 2 m/s NE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune