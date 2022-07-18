NMC to host 3rd FAFSA workshop on July 20

Share











Northern Marianas College will be hosting a third financial aid workshop for interested community members and students looking to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The free workshop will be held at the Olympio T. Borja Memorial Library on July 20, 2022, from 1pm to 3pm.

For the upcoming academic year, students will be able to avail of up to $6,895 in federal financial aid. NMC encourages all college students to take advantage of the opportunity before the application deadline on Aug. 1, 2022.

Workshop participants can also have their scholarship documents and other paperwork photocopied free of charge. Participants will also qualify to have their NMC application fee and placement test fees waived.

Participants are encouraged to bring documents such as valid identification (passport or birth certificate), copies of their high school diploma, copies of official transcripts, and tax return information for the years 2020 and 2021.

NMC will also be hosting additional workshops on the following dates:

• Tuesday, July 26, from 9am – 11am and 4pm – 6pm

• Thursday July 28, from 10am – 12pm and 4pm – 6pm

For more information contact the Financial Aid Office at fao@marianas.edu or at 237-6791/2/3/4. (NMC)