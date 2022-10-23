$1K bail for man who allegedly admitted to assaulting wife

By
|
Posted on Oct 24 2022
The Superior Court has imposed a $1,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly told police that he “slapped” his wife once.

Last Monday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $1,000 cash bail last week on Michael Satorre Garcia, a man who allegedly told a responding police officer that he “slapped” his wife “but only one time.”

Garcia’s wife, who was present at the hearing, was given an opportunity to address the court and she stated that she wants to drop all charges against her husband because she needs him to support their two young children.

Garcia’s lawyer, assistant public defender Karie Comstock, asked the court to release her client on his personal recognizance.

Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds argued that the victim should talk to a victim’s advocate before the court makes a decision on releasing the defendant to his wife.

After hearing all the arguments made by the parties, Camacho told the parties that he would make a decision after the victim has talked to a victim’s advocate.

According to court documents, the victim said that when she went home after dropping off their daughter and a niece, Garcia was seemingly mad at her. The victim said she proceeded to follow Garcia into their bedroom and asked him what the problem was. Garcia then allegedly called her “stupid” and slapped her, she said. She said she felt dizzy and her face was in pain.

After the alleged assault, she sent a message to her brothers and told them to call the police because she said she was scared of her husband.

When police arrived on scene, Garcia told responding officers that the argument was just a normal argument between spouses.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
