SCC November meeting focus on CW update, CNMI Blue Ribbon Initiative

The monthly general membership meeting of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be on Wednesday, Nov, 2, 2022, from 11:30am to 1pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom.

This November’s meeting, the Chamber will be having its 2023-2024 board of directors election. Ballots will be distributed at the door. Number of votes depend on your company’s category. Government, Non-profit, Start-up, Associates, & Cat. A are entitled to one vote. Cat. B is entitled to two votes. Cat. C is entitled to three votes. Cat. D is entitled to four votes. Cat. E is entitled to five votes.

Spotlight presentation speaker for the event is SCC director Alex Sablan, who will share the CW status updates in the CNMI.

In addition, CNMI Blue Ribbon vice chair Donna Krum will share what the CNMI Blue Ribbon Initiative is.

Lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. The luncheon fee is $25/Chamber member and $35/non-member. To reserve or for more information, contact the Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email coordinator2@saipanchamber.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

