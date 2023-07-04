$1K bail set for man accused of trespassing

Share











The Superior court has imposed a $1,000 cash bail on a man accused of criminal trespassing after he allegedly entered a local store and harassed customers for money.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho signed off last Friday on an arrest warrant with the bail set at $1,000 for Jimmy P. Kaipat.

Kaipat, 24, is accused of harassing Blue Sky Supermarket customers. He is facing charges of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace.

According to court documents, Kaipat entered Blue Sky Supermarket in Afetna and was allegedly asking money from its customers.

“The defendant unlawfully and without authorization entered upon or interfered with the peaceful use and enjoyment of the property of another, and upon being lawfully advised to leave or desist refused to do so,” said the complaint.

Kaipat also allegedly resisted arrest.