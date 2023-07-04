$25K bail for man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old

By
|
Posted on Jul 05 2023
The CNMI Superior Court has imposed a $25,000 cash bail on a man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old child.

During a bail hearing last Monday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $25,000 cash bail on John Roman Lisua, 38, who is facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

After the hearing, Lisua was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court on July 10, for a preliminary hearing. Meanwhile, Lisua’s arraignment is set for July 24, before Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja.

According to court documents, a woman and a 9-year-old child visited the Department of Public Safety’s main office in Susupe last June 22 to file a complaint. The woman told police that Lisua sexually abused the child around April this year, but she only found out about it on the day they filed the complaint.

On June 27, the Department of Youth Services interviewed the child and learned that the abuse happened on April 19.

According to the child, Lisua had come entered the bedroom where she had been spending the night in the early hours of April 19. The victim alleges that Lisua removed her blanket and pants and sexually abused her.

The child told DYS that Lisua only stopped when she turned over and would not turn back despite the defendant forcing her to.

The victim claims she clearly saw that the person who sexually abused her was Lisua because when he came into the room and removed her blanket, a lamp was still on.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

