2 arrested for alleged burglary of 2 schools

Two men have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Saipan International School and William S. Reyes Elementary School in early March. They are now facing two burglary and theft and conspiracy charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the Superior Court, police said that Daniel Agulto, 28, and Edward Palacios Castro, 35, worked together to break into a container at SIS and took two generators worth approximately $1,449 each.

At WSR, the two allegedly broke into one of the classrooms by breaking into a small window. They then they took three flat screen TVs, a projector, and a Bose speaker, worth approximately $2,250.

According to police, Agulto and Castro have admitted to the burglary and theft incidents at the two schools.

Last March 12, Agulto appeared for a bail hearing before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho, who imposed a $5,000 cash bail for each of the defendant’s cases. Assistant attorney general Steve Kessel appeared for the government while attorney Robert Torres was appointed by the court to represent Agulto.