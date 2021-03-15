Jacob’s Bakeshop and BBQ opens in Garapan

By
|
Posted on Mar 16 2021

Tag:
Share

Jacob’s Bakeshop and BBQ is located along Flores Rosa St. in Garapan. (Mark Rabago)

Mario Alvarez Jacob has always idolized Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao. It also helps that the 43-year-old has an uncanny resemblance to the eight-division world champion.

The Philippine senator had his humble beginnings kneading bread in the Philippines and Jacob has followed in his footsteps, working in several bakeries since arriving on Saipan in 2000.

Then the native of Mindoro started his own bakery in Garapan, called Jacob’s Bakeshop and BBQ, last year on Dec. 11.

He said initial plans was to put up a bakery with his wife, Racquel, but after careful thought they decided to include a barbecue stand to take advantage of the local community’s love for Filipino grilled meats.

“My wife just wanted a bakery to make bread, pastries, and cakes, but I said ‘we need to grill barbecue in the evenings because a lot people on island love barbecue’ and besides it’s very inexpensive at a dollar a stick,” he said.

Jacob said he and his wife didn’t had any second thoughts about opening Jacob’s Bakeshop and BBQ even as COVID-19 continues to takes a toll on the local economy.

“We opened Jacob’s Bakeshop and BBQ as a family business and also to help and serve the Saipan community during this…situation. We…have the lowest prices and make freshly baked pastries every day,” he said.

Owner Mario Alvarez Jacob could be Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao’s doppleganger. (Mark Rabago)

On what makes Jacob’s Bakeshop and BBQ different from other bakeries and barbecue stalls on Saipan, Jacob said aside from keeping their prices low and churning out fresh bread everyday, their barbecue also has a unique taste and one of the cheapest on island.

With the business going three months strong, Jacob’s Bakeshop and BBQ’s bestsellers have been their pandesal ($1 for six pieces), ube pandesal ($1 for three pieces), donuts (75 cents each), 16-inch pizza ($13.99 and free delivery for two pies), and barbecue skewers (pork, chicken, and isaw at $1 each). They also have pearl shakes at $4 each. Jacob’s Bakeshop and BBQ’s is also open for catering.

“All businesses are affected by this COVID situation. It’s the same here as we’re also affected because there have been no tourists at all. Good thing the local community is the one supporting the businesses and I would like to thank everyone, including my friends and relatives, for patronizing us despite being new,” said Jacob.

On why he didn’t name his business after the Philippine senator and boxing legend, Jacob said everyone already knows him as the Pac-Man of Saipan and it’s about time that everybody gets to know him by his real name.

Jacob’s Bakeshop and BBQ is located along Flores Rosa St. in Garapan. It’s open from Monday to Saturday, 6am -11am and 2:30pm-9:30pm. For more information or for orders, call 233-1876 and 785-0325.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

V-Lynn’s BBQ expands to CK

Posted On Nov 10 2020
, By
0

Oteph’s BBQ to offer ‘Payday Friday Bundle’

Posted On Sep 14 2020
, By
0

Bitoy’s BBQ and Bistro Marianas open anew

Posted On Apr 27 2020
, By
0

Pacific Hardware, Connie’s BBQ win

Posted On Mar 20 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Community Briefs- March 11, 2021

Posted On Mar 11 2021

Community Briefs - March 9, 2021

Posted On Mar 09 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 16, 2021, 12:49 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune