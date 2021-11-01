2 clusters combine for 21 community COVID cases

By
|
Posted on Nov 02 2021
Share

It has been determined that two clusters make up 21 of the CNMI’s most recent community COVID-19 positive cases, with five new cases deemed to be “unlinked” to the two clusters for now.

Also, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported yesterday that six individuals have been confirmed positive and were identified through surveillance testing on Oct. 30 and 31 and Nov. 1. One other case—a traveler who tested positive on Oct. 23 and is still in quarantine—brings the CNMI’s active cases to 28 in all.

These recent cases bring the CNMI’s total to 318. CHCC said the six have been isolated and are now being monitored.

During a virtual news briefing yesterday, CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña said the two clusters combine for 21 of the CNMI’s most recent community cases of COVID-19.

Twelve positive individuals came from the first cluster, with its first case being a middle school student who was identified through school-based testing on Oct. 28. “Contact tracing led to the identification of multiple instances of household transmission to family members and close acquaintances in multiple households,” Muña said, and the earliest onset of cases linked to this cluster dates back to Oct. 7, 2021.

All 12 from this cluster were household contacts to another case in the cluster, and all 12 are in isolation at the Kanoa Resort quarantine site. Close contacts who were identified in schools, workplaces, and households, along with their guardians, have been placed in quarantine at Kanoa as well, said Muña.

For this cluster, the first day of fifth-day COVID testing will take place on Nov. 2.

Nine positive cases came from the second cluster, with its first case being a staff member at a middle school who was identified through school-based testing on Oct. 28. Through contact tracing, transmission among family members in two different households and individuals at workplaces was identified. The earliest onset of cases linked to this cluster dates back to Oct. 20, 2021, Muña said.

All nine from this cluster were household contacts to another case in the cluster, and two of the nine were workplace contacts, said Muña. All nine from this cluster are in isolation at Kanoa, and all close contacts who were identified in schools, workplaces, and households, along with their guardians, have been placed in quarantine at Kanoa.

The first day of fifth-day testing for this cluster will take place on Nov. 2 as well.

Muña added that two incoming travelers, who tested positive on Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 respectively, are still in quarantine.

Besides Muña, taking part in yesterday’s briefing included Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez, and Stephanie Kern-Allely, who is a regional communicable disease epidemiologist for the Pacific Island Health Officers Association. Kern-Allely said that she was deployed to the CNMI to assist and provide epidemiology services.

In the CHCC news statement yesterday, CHCC reported that there have been 27 community cases since Oct. 28. Of the 27, 19 were identified through contact tracing, seven through community testing, and one through travel testing. So far, 2,505 COVID-19 tests have been conducted through travel and surveillance testing.

CHCC also reported that 24 of the 27 of the community cases thus far, or 89%, reported experiencing symptoms.

CHCC assures that its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those in contact with the most recent cases, and said “this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

CHCC said that its contact tracers will reach out to contacts who are deemed high risk, and that the “associated risk of infection depends on the level of exposure, which will, in turn, determine the type of monitoring. Establishing the level of exposure can be difficult and requires investigation.”

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 the highest, how concerned are you about the new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the CNMI?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 2, 2021, 6:09 AM
Rain
Rain
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 1 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune