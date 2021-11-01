BAB now has unlimited drinks in buffet

BAB Korean Restaurant’s all-you-can-eat banchan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

You can now have bottomless soft drinks, hot tea, or coffee, while enjoying BAB Korean Restaurant’s all-you-can eat buffet.

The Korean restaurant along Beach Road in Garapan has included unlimited drinks to its smorgasbord menu that consists of japchae, kimchi, Korean pork and chicken barbecue, and shabu-shabu, to name a few.

Dante Conlu, who handles marketing and promotions for the Garapan restaurant, said they’re offering their buffet with unlimited drinks for just $21.99 for adults and $12.99 for children.

“We…want to make your dining experience more complete. …It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ for our customers’ loyalty these past few months,” he said.

Diners who opt for the restaurant’s all-you-can eat buffet can start with banchan before grilling their favorite meats—unmarinated or marinated pork or chicken, followed with a hot shabu-shabu chock full of protein, noodles, and vegetables—all washed down by your favorite beverage.

BAB Korean Restaurant has also teamed up with Coca-Cola Beverage Co. (Micronesia), Inc. to offer a free 300ml bottle of Coca-Cola or Sprite for every $20 purchase at its Cup BAB drive-thru.

A $20 purchase also entitles customers to a loyalty card where every $20 purchase gets you a stamp. Eight stamps entitle customers to a free item from its Cup BAB menu.

Since introducing its dinner buffet last April, the restaurant has seen its number of dine-in customers increase, Conlu said, but its number of drive-thru customers continues to be steady. He said their takeout-only standalone location in San Jose, Cup BAB, is still thriving more than eight months after it opened.

“The popularity of our drive-thru menu and Cup BAB has resulted in us adding more and more items to the menu. In fact, we now have 18 Cup BAB items,” he said.

BAB Korean Restaurant also reminded private companies and government agencies to book their Christmas party at their facility as early as possible. Conlu said their reservation list for Christmas parties usually fill up fast because not many restaurants have space for over 100 diners. He said before the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, the restaurant can comfortably sit over 200 customers.

BAB Korean Restaurant is located at the old Caesar’s Sauna building along Middle Road in Garapan. It’s open Monday-Sunday from 5m to 9pm with Sunday lunch buffet from 11am to 2m. Cup BAB drive-thru at both locations are from 10am to 9pm. For reservations and for more information, call 233-4222 (Garapan) and 235-4222 (San Jose) or contact them on their Facebook page: BAB Korean Restaurant.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
