2 establishments shut down following burglary

Two local establishments along Middle Road were burglarized early Wednesday, causing the establishments to close temporarily so they could check the items that were stolen and how much was lost as a result of the break-in.

Sherwin Williams and Safety First, two establishments along Middle Road in Gualo Rai that are believed to have the same owner, were burglarized early Wednesday and were temporarily closed until they are able return the store to normal.

“There was a burglary that happened early [Wednesday] morning and we are working with the authorities to hopefully identify who was responsible. At the moment, our stores are closed temporarily as we do our inventory and sort out all the mess,” according to one of the employees of Safety First.

It is believed the break-ins happened late Tuesday evening up until early Wednesday morning.

When asked what was stolen, the employees said they’re not certain yet as they continue to do their inventory.

“We believe it started sometime late in the evening and ended sometimes early in the morning. The burglary was all over but it’s best that the authorities finish the investigation before we release any details or information. How much was stolen is still being looked into. We’re still calculating all the numbers so we don’t have an exact figure at the moment,” he said.

Because of the extensive inventory that needed to be done and because of the mess that was left behind as a result of the burglary, both establishments had to close temporarily.

In a short statement from Department of Public Safety spokesperson Adrian Pangelinan, he confirmed the burglary but there wasn’t much information to be shared as of press time as it remains under investigation.

“[DPS investigators’ are working on it at this time. Once they get more info on the investigation they will let me know,” he said.