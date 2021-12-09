$3.4M additional stimulus out

Posted on Dec 10 2021
The Department of Finance announced yesterday the distribution of 2,131 stimulus checks, or additional Third Economic Impact Payments, amounting to $3,435,937.50. 

This batch consists of additional $1,400 payments due to taxpayers based on a 2020 income tax return or amendment. Initially, third stimulus checks were based on the 2019 income tax return, thus taxpayers may have been entitled to additional funds based on the 2020 return.

As of this week, 635 notices have been mailed to taxpayers who have not yet received a third stimulus payment due to error or ineligibility. Taxpayers have been advised to resolve pending errors by Dec. 23, 2021, in order to be processed for a payment by the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline. Taxpayers may also claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit to receive the third stimulus payment in the 2022 tax season.

The Division of Revenue & Taxation has also requested a batch of 837 new local stimulus cards amounting to $524,500 that should be arriving within the next three to four weeks. DRT will re-load 221 existing cards with additional funds based on 2020 return, amendments or corrections. The local stimulus is $500 per eligible person.

Due to government closures from Dec. 6 to Dec. 19, 2021, DRT is now operating on a limited basis. The Collections Branch, Cashier Section remains open from 7:30am to 3:30pm. Documents may be submitted via dropbox for processing when office operations are back to normal. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

