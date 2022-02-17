2 ethics complaints vs Propst to proceed

Share











The House of Representatives Special Committee on Official Conduct and Ethics voted yesterday to get more information on one of the complaints against Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) and to proceed with the investigation in another complaint against the lawmaker.

Saipan Tribune learned that the first complaint refers to the one filed last Nov. 9 by Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae over allegations that Propst had sex with several underaged women approximately 20 years ago when he was still a teacher at Marianas High School and an employee at the Northern Marianas College. Vaiagae is a counselor and an advocate for the rights of abused women.

Vaiagae was among the persons who spoke during the public comment portion of the committee’s meeting yesterday.

The second complaint refers to the one filed last Dec. 15 by Robert H. Hunter, the senior policy adviser at the Office of the Governor. Hunter filed the complaint against Propst over the latter’s remarks that circulated on social media where he allegedly made physical threats and used inappropriate language against Hunter and other people.

After the Ethics Committee tackled the two complaints against Propst during an executive session yesterday, Rep. Joseph Lee Pan T. Guerrero (R-Saipan) recommended that they table the first complaint until they could obtain more information from the Department of Public Safety report.

Rep. Sheila J. Babauta (D-Saipan) said that, as discussed during the executive session, the committee would like more information and more discussion, especially with advocates because it is a complex issue that they supportive of.

“We want to support our victims and provide a safe place for them, as well as hold perpetrators’ accountable,” Babauta said.

She then moved to vote that they table the first complaint pending information from advocates from the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, as well as other advocates in the community.

Babauta underscored the need for committee members to meet with these advocates and discuss ways that they can improve the system for community members and take this opportunity to create lasting change for victims and for the future of the CNMI. All committee members favored Babauta’s motion.

With respect to the second complaint, Rep. Leila Staffler (D-Saipan) said that, based on their discussions at the executive session, they find this complaint within their jurisdiction.

“And we would like to proceed with an investigation to find sufficient facts of unethical conduct,” said Staffler in moving that the committee proceed with the investigation. All committee members agreed.

Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), who chairs the committee, requested the House legal counsel to prepare a letter to the parties involved. Manglona said that, based on the rules, the parties have 30 days to respond to the request.

He said he will schedule a hearing when both parties are available.

Manglona said he will finalize the letter that will be sent to the parties next week.

Prior to this meeting, Manglona said he reached out to the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence to schedule a presentation with the members in regards to how they will receive information, especially sensitive information, as well as how they can encourage people to come forward with sensitive information.

Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan) asked the House counsel for guidance whether the DPS report requires a motion for a subpoena from the committee or simply just request for the documents.

At the public comments portion of the meeting, Maisie B. Tenorio, founding member the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said it is their hope that the Ethics Committee will show that there is hope for the grandchildren and their grandchildren to live without fear that people in their home, church, school or government will harm the deepest parts of their soul.

“It is our hope that this committee will demand reform across the entire CNMI government where sexual assault and sexual harassment is happening on a regular basis,” Tenorio said.

She said it is their hope that this committee will not simply ask survivors to speak out, but for the community to show what it truly means to live with courage.

Tenorio said the committee should most especially acknowledge that while Propst is a problem, he is not the only one. She said this case against Propst highlighted many of the lessons about sex offenders and the victims/survivors.

Tenorio said the CNMI is faced with the reality of “who we are”—a community where children can be assaulted, raped, molested, impregnated, by adults charged with their care, and yet they get blamed for the horrific acts done to them.

“This is who we are. A government that tells victims of abuse to speak up, yet turns a blind eye when there’s one of their own doing the abuse,” she said.

Remedio R. Sablan, a grandmother and great-grandmother, said two of her family members who were Marianas High School students shared that they were at the Aquarius Hotel when their then-teacher Propst came with liquor or alcohol and there were other students that night.

“Please find out from Rep. Propst if this is true. I believe he has to remember this incident,” Sablan said.

She said should this be true, a teacher who brought alcohol to intoxicate students must be removed from office.

“I don’t want to touch the allegation of sexual abuse to minors, which is already in front of you. It is now your responsibility to take it seriously,” Sablan told the committee.

She said she also saw a Facebook video of Propst calling a person’s name using certain words. Growing up, Sablan said, telling a Chamorro or a Carolinian with such words is not acceptable in the CNMI’s culture and oftentimes ends in violence.

She said in the other video, Propst was challenging Hunter to a fight. “It’s so ridiculous for a congressman. He is a disgrace to this Legislature and most especially to the people of Precinct One who voted for him,” Sablan said.