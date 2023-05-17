2 from NMI join SNHU winter President’s List

Share











MANCHESTER, NH—Two students from the CNMI have been named to the winter 2023 President’s List of the Southern New Hampshire University. The winter terms run from January to May.

The two CNMI students are Leeandra Palacios of Saipan and Raybrent Iglecias of Tinian.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. (PR)