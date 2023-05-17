SUFC, Kanoa 1 are 14U champions

Share











The 14U girls of Southern United Football Club, the 14U Kanoa 1 boys, and the 12U boys of Shirley’s FC are the soccer champions of the TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League 2023 after their championship games last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Top seed SUFC hushed second seed Kanoa, 2-0; Kanoa 1 ran Matansa FC ragged through the pitch and won, 5-1; while Shirley’s triumphed over Kanoa via penalty shootout, 5-3.

SUFC’s Rosie Saralu scored both of her team’s goals in the second minute and in the 25th minute. That was all it took as Kanoa were overpowered on the pitch and could not get on the board.

Along with Saralu in the roster are Selena Atalig, Kaila Mendiola, Rosie Saralu, Precious Castro, Brianne Echalico, Phangwadee Claridades, Jesabelle Selem, Jadine Higgins, Kalie Kalen, and Laila Castro.

The Kanoa 1 boys laced up their cleats and went to battle against Matansa FC and eventually won the war.

From the sound of the horn, Kanoa came onto the battlefield with aggressiveness and a thirst for goals. Maximus Taitano drew first blood only four minutes into the game and did not let up as he scored the second goal in the 10th minute.

Matansa had yet to find an opening and accurate shots at the goal, and even before the first half ended, they were down, 5-0 as Kanoa’s Rooney Gil scored two and Taitano completed the hat-trick in the 21st minute.

When it seemed like Matansa was out for the count, they conjured a goal out of thin air as Bennet Haro made it a 5-1 game in the 42nd minute. However, time quickly expired and Kanoa’s defenses held them off to win the title.

With Taitano and Gil in the lineup are Zuriel Abejo, D’artagnan Enerio, Damien Concepcion, Ronald Manabat, Akoni Matsumoto, Jayson Tagabuel, Aldric Antonio, Arstin Tagabuel, and Jude Rayphand.

In the lone 12U championship game, No. 2 seed Shirley’s FC boys upset No. 1 seed Kanoa FC by winning the penalty shootout.

Both teams were evenly matched in the regulation game and went into extra time but were still tied at 2-2.

Kanoa’s R.J. Manabat scored both of their goals, while Charles Molina scored both of Shirley’s goals.

In the penalty shootout, Manabat scored just one, while Mayten Pino, Jeno Pino, and Molina scored three to bag the championship.

With Molina, M. Pino and J. Pino in the Shirley’s roster are DK Pino, Jie Manahan, Calen Cabrera, Adam Dela Cruz, FJ Esefou, Marvic Javaluyas, Izaiah Haro, Gian Sauson, Andrei Tenorio, and John Babauta.