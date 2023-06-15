2 from NMI to graduate from OSU
Two students from the CNMI will be graduating from Oregon State University, joining more than 7,300 students in ceremonies that will be held on June 17 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and on June 18 at OSU-Cascades in Bend.
Robert Lawrence B. Deleon Guerrero will graduate cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Sciences, while King-Dalton Dancoe will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.
Of the 7,338 graduates who will receive 7,583 degrees, there will be 238 students receiving two degrees, two receiving three degrees and one receiving four degrees. OSU’s 2023 graduates represent 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, 50 states and 71 countries. (PR)