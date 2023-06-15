OIA extends deadline for EIC grant applications
Tag: OIA, WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON—In light of the recovery efforts following Typhoon Mawar, Department of the Interior assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor announced yesterday that the Office of Insular Affairs has extended the open season for grant proposal submissions under the Energizing Insular Communities grant program for fiscal year 2023 to July 17. Those eligible to apply, as previously announced, are local government entities, independent authorities, and educational institutions located in the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The original announcement with more details on EIC grant availability was made on March 27, 2023. (PR)