2 from the CNMI land on Utah Tech U’s Dean’s List

ST. GEORGE, Utah—Two students from Saipan have been named to the Utah Tech University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

The two Saipan-born students are Merari Aniga and Rovin Bacani. The two join nearly 12% of Utah Tech University students who earned Dean’s List recognition for the spring 2023 semester.

Specifically, 1,240 students were included on the Dean’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

Utah Tech University is an open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 250 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the Western United States. It is located in Southern Utah. (PR)