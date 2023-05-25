Office resumptions, operation updates, etc.

Posted on May 26 2023

Settlement Fund office resumes operation today

The Settlement Fund office will resume operations today, May 26, 2023, and will be available to assist members only by telephone, fax, or email between 8am and 5pm. The office was temporarily closed yesterday, May 25, 2023. Contact the Settlement Fund at (670) 322-3863; fax: (670) 664-8080; or email: info@nmisf.com (PR)

BOH Gualo Rai resumes normal operation

Starting today, May 26, Bank of Hawai‘i’s Gualo Rai Branch on Saipan will resume normal branch hours:

• Mondays through Fridays: 9am to 4pm
• Saturdays: 9am to 1pm
• Sundays: closed

The bank’s Gualo Rai Branch reopened yesterday, Thursday, May 25, at 10am following Super Typhoon Mawar.

As previously announced, Bank of Hawai‘i’s operations on Guam (Hagatna and Harmon) remain temporarily closed until further notice. (PR)

Updates on NMI Judiciary facilities

In response to Typhoon Mawar, the CNMI Supreme Court ordered yesterday the closure of the Rota Centron Hustisia to the public until further notice.
The following Judiciary facilities were also closed to the public yesterday, May 25, 2023:

• Guma’ Hustisia, Susupe, Saipan;
• Kotten Tinian, San Jose, Tinian;
• Law Revision Commission office, Susupe, Saipan; and
• Commonwealth Recorder’s Office alternate site at Marianas Business Plaza, Susupe, Saipan. (PR)

Wind advisory until 6am today

A wind advisory remains in effect until 6am today, Friday on Saipan and Tinian. A wind advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected.

Southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 40 mph, are expected on Saipan and Tinian. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The public is advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. (PR)

Warning out vs sailing in small craft

A small craft advisory is now in effect until 6pm today, Friday. Weather conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Southeast winds of 20 to 30 knots and gusts of up to 40 knots and seas 12 to 14 feet are expected on Saipan and Tinian coastal waters.

All inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are advised to avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)

