2 more COVID-related deaths

By
|
Posted on Dec 27 2021
Share

Christmas Day came with somber news on the COVID-19 front: The CNMI recorded its ninth and 10th COVID-19-related deaths, with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp, confirming the fatalities on Dec. 25. CHCC said that more details will be provided later.

CHCC also reported that, as of Dec. 24, there have been a total of 1,809 recoveries and 748 active cases since Oct. 28.

As of Dec. 25, there have been 12 patients that have been hospitalized: nine unvaccinated and three vaccinated. Two of the 12 are on a ventilator, and five patients have already been discharged.

From Dec. 21 to 24, CHCC confirmed a total of 212 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 2,853.

A total of 82 cases were confirmed on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23. Two cases were confirmed on Dec. 21 and 80 on Dec. 23. Of the 82, 35 were found through contact tracing, 46 through community testing, and one through travel testing.

A total of 96 cases were confirmed on Dec. 22. Of the 96, 48 were found through contact tracing, 42 through community testing, and six through travel testing.

A total of 34 cases were confirmed on Dec. 24. Of the 34, 14 were found through contact tracing, 14 through community testing, and six through travel testing.

In its multiple releases over this four-day period, CHCC said the vaccination status of the new cases were pending verification.

CHCC said its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team “has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases, and this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

If you have concerns regarding possible exposure to positive case, CHCC asks that you call its contact tracers no later than 9pm at (670) 285-1942, (670) 286-1710, or (670) 286-1711.
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which includes fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, or new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks that you see your health care provider or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 27, 2021, 6:08 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 5:55 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune