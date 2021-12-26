2 more COVID-related deaths

Share











Christmas Day came with somber news on the COVID-19 front: The CNMI recorded its ninth and 10th COVID-19-related deaths, with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp, confirming the fatalities on Dec. 25. CHCC said that more details will be provided later.

CHCC also reported that, as of Dec. 24, there have been a total of 1,809 recoveries and 748 active cases since Oct. 28.

As of Dec. 25, there have been 12 patients that have been hospitalized: nine unvaccinated and three vaccinated. Two of the 12 are on a ventilator, and five patients have already been discharged.

From Dec. 21 to 24, CHCC confirmed a total of 212 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 2,853.

A total of 82 cases were confirmed on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23. Two cases were confirmed on Dec. 21 and 80 on Dec. 23. Of the 82, 35 were found through contact tracing, 46 through community testing, and one through travel testing.

A total of 96 cases were confirmed on Dec. 22. Of the 96, 48 were found through contact tracing, 42 through community testing, and six through travel testing.

A total of 34 cases were confirmed on Dec. 24. Of the 34, 14 were found through contact tracing, 14 through community testing, and six through travel testing.

In its multiple releases over this four-day period, CHCC said the vaccination status of the new cases were pending verification.

CHCC said its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team “has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases, and this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

If you have concerns regarding possible exposure to positive case, CHCC asks that you call its contact tracers no later than 9pm at (670) 285-1942, (670) 286-1710, or (670) 286-1711.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which includes fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, or new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks that you see your health care provider or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.