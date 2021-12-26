Notes on Chiget Beach

By
|
Posted on Dec 27 2021

Tag:
Share

Perhaps it would be helpful to your readers if we provided them with a bit of historical background on, and the actual status of, Chiget Beach, northeastern Tinian, before families drive up there.

In 2013, shortly after receiving his copy of the Marine Corps’ proposed Commonwealth Joint Military Training plan for Tinian, then-mayor Ramon Dela Cruz recommended that if they wanted to put a high caliber artillery range on Tinian, creating a “Dudded Impact Area” (meaning a place where artillery shells that hit the ground do not explode), then they should prove they can clean it up by first cleaning up the Chiget Mortar Range, which used much smaller caliber weapons.

When he received no response, Mayor Ramon Dela Cruz wrote to then-lieutenant governor Jude Hofschneider on April 22, 2013: “Before we can discuss the new Dudded Impact Area, we must resolve the closure of the old mortar range at Chiget. If this is not done, then when it comes time to discuss the Dudded Impact Area [created by CJMT], the public might feel insecure about the future cleanup of a new area of unexploded ordnance.”

No response was received from the lieutenant governor, and no action was taken. A cleanup was apparently not entertained until 2020.

It was my pleasure to attend the “opening” of Chiget Beach on Dec. 23, 2021. Old Boston Post Road had been cleared in front of the road to Chiget, where canopies and chairs were provided for the military and civilian dignitaries.

During the subsequent speeches, it was noted that the contractor who cleared the road to Chiget had mounted a concrete-reinforced danger sign in the middle of the entrance. Thus, for now at least, no vehicles can drive down to Chiget Beach. Assuming the sign is removed, there remains the problem of the parallel restraining, concrete-block and heavy-wire boundaries along each side of the road, barely wide enough for one 4 X 4. There are no turnouts to let vehicles pass.

It should also be noted that only the road to Chiget Beach and the area just north of it have been cleared of unexploded ordnance. The rest of the Chiget Mortar Range remains closed. The turn into Blowhole, one of our favorite tourist attractions, is still very dangerous. Cars leaving the Blowhole cannot see traffic coming from the left on the perimeter road.

It should also be noted that the Municipality of Tinian and Aguiguan is not funded to maintain the road to Chiget. In fact, to the best of my knowledge, the mayor of Tinian receives no funds, federal or local, to maintain the roadways and historic sites within the military leased lands.

No doubt, Joint Region Marianas will order the signpost moved, the boundaries widened, and we will be able to enjoy teaching our children, and grandchildren how to snorkel at Chiget again, soon.

Don A. Farrell
Marpo Heights, Tinian

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Chiget Beach: Open or not?

Posted On May 17 2021
, By
0

Unanswered question

Posted On Mar 11 2021
, By
0

Round 2 of Tinian vaccinations: When

Posted On Feb 04 2021
, By
0

A complete history of CNMI elections. Anyone?

Posted On Nov 19 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 27, 2021, 6:08 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 5:55 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune