2 more NMC graduates join list of NCLEX passers

Northern Marianas College nursing graduates Julyann Garcia and Sheryl Alazar have joined the long list of NMC graduates who passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses or NCLEX-RN.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

“I want to congratulate Julyann and Sheryl on becoming the latest graduates to pass this difficult exam and look forward to hearing more about their success as medical professionals,” NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero said.

NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan also congratulated the two on their achievements.

“Our nursing graduates continue to achieve great things, and Sheryl and Julyann are great examples of those achievements,” Aldan said. “We are so proud of their amazing accomplishment and wish them all the best!”

According to Garcia, she wanted to pursue a career in nursing because she wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and to also challenge herself to learn something new everyday, especially in the healthcare field.

Garcia also said that she is very appreciative of the support from all her instructors in the nursing program. “I benefited the most from our lessons when we were able to apply what we learned to real life situations in either a skills lab or the hospital, and our review sessions toward the end of the year helped me in preparing for the exam,” Garcia said.

For Alazar, she said one of the factors that contributed to her passing the NCLEX is having a lot of patience and faith. “It was not easy preparing for it while working as a nursing assistant, but with all the support from my family and friends who believed in me and with all the prayers, everything is possible,” Alazar said.

Asked what advice she has for others who are preparing for the NCLEX-RN exam, Garcia said, “Find a study routine that works for you, commit to it, and allocate time toward taking care of yourself to ensure you are in the best state to take your exam. Settle any doubts that you have and trust that you can do this because you can and you will.”

For more information about NMC’s nursing program, email Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or call 237-6744. (NMC)