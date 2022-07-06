2 NMI students land on Oregon State U honor roll
CORVALLIS, Ore.—Two students from Saipan have made it to the Scholastic Honor Roll for spring 2022 at the Oregon State University.
Robert Lawrence B. Deleon Guerrero and Erica Jonette C. Leon Guerrero joined a total of 7,150 students who’ve earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Deleon Guerrero is a senior taking up Agricultural Sciences, while Leon Guerrero is a junior pursuing an Environmental Sciences degree. (Saipan Tribune)