‘2 NJ investors interested in offline, online Saipan casino’

Posted on Mar 29 2022

Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom has disclosed that two New Jersey investors are interested in operating an offline and online casino on Saipan.

Yeom said in an interview last Thursday that he recently received “officials calls” from these two separate investors that he described as “both legitimate.”

Right now, he said, Saipan has only one exclusive licensee so he cannot do any open bidding and that he is not in a position to talk more about these investors until the situation with Saipan casino licensee Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC is resolved.

Yeom said he could not get into the specifics whether these investors want to take over IPI’s casino building in Garapan or use any existing properties. “I cannot get into that type of deep-level discussion,” he said.

The CCC board plans to hold hearings this May whether or not to revoke IPI’s exclusive casino license.

Yeom has levied five complaints against IPI in September 2021, each one seeking the immediate revocation of IPI’s exclusive Saipan casino license. The complaints accuse IPI of unwillingness to comply with the CCC’s final order in five enforcement actions that were previously entered against IPI.

The Superior Court recently affirmed the CCC’s order suspending IPI’s exclusive casino license.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

