BREAKING NEWS: House did not act on Senate’s legislation for retirees’ bonus; passes own version instead
The House of Representatives did not act today, Tuesday, on the Senate’s version of legislation that would pave the way for the government retirees’ $1,000 bonus and, instead, passed another House version of a bill.
With 14 voting “yes,” only Rep. Patrick San Nicolas (R-Tinian) voting “no,” and five representatives absent, the House passed House Bill 22-95 to amend the Appropriations Act of Fiscal Year 2022 to establish a business unit and fund the retirees’ bonus. The bill now goes to the Senate for action.
This means that government retirees will have to wait again for the bonus that Gov. Ralph DLG Torres had promised to release before Christmas of 2021.
More details to follow.