2 NMC nursing alumni pass NCLEX

Northern Marianas College nursing graduates Honey May Ambay and You Jin Jun have joined the long list of NMC graduates who passed the challenging National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses or NCLEX-RN.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

“Congratulations to Honey and You Jin on becoming the latest graduates to reach this important milestone of passing the NCLEX-RN,” said NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero. “They join many other students who have passed the NCLEX-RN in the past year.”

NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa T. Aldan said that Ambay and Jun have all worked very hard in studying and preparing themselves for the NCLEX-RN exam. They both graduated with their nursing degrees in May this year.

“I applaud them for their efforts and dedication and we are very proud of their accomplishments,” Aldan said. “These nurses will help play a big role in our community’s healthcare needs, especially with the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ambay said her family was her primary motivator in pursuing a nursing career. “My family supported me both financially and emotionally even though we’re miles apart,” Ambay said. “Also, my nursing friends who stayed up with me studying, my church mates who became my second family, especially since I live alone on Saipan, and my professors who believed that we can accomplish our goals in life were key contributors to my success.”

Ambay’s advice for other students planning to take the exam is to ensure their physical and mental health is in check.

“If you’re going to take care of other people, you should learn how to take care of yourself first,” Ambay said. “Study a lot but don’t forget to take breaks and to make sure that you’re taking care of your health as well.”

Jun said that NMC played a huge role in his success in preparing for the NCLEX-RN. “I’ve always been interested in the medical field and becoming a registered nurse was the first step in my career.”

“My last semester in the college’s Nursing program prepared me the best for the NCLEX,” Jun said. “The tools such as the Kaplan were helpful in preparing for the exam. I would also like to thank Dr. Annie C. Camacho for giving me the confidence and tools necessary to tackle the NCLEX.”

Jun advises other students who are planning to take the exam to not be afraid to ask questions.

“I would not be the person I am today if I did not ask the right questions,” Jun said. “Your instructors and even your peers are there to help. Utilize all the resources you have.”

For more information about NMC’s nursing program, email Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or call 237-6744. (PR)