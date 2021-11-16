Kanoa stretches win streak in MSL Cup

Share











It’s three in a row for Kanoa Football Club, as it notched twin wins in the MSL Cup of the Marianas Soccer League Fall Season 2021 last week.

Kanoa, which entered the win column last Oct. 28 after topping Eleven Tiger, 5-1, extended its streak to three following victories over Paire Football Club and Old B Bank.

Against Paire in last Thursday’s match at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville, Kanoa recorded a 4-1 win, behind the pair of goals of Andruw Omelau. The two goals came after a scoreless first half with Omelau breaking Kanoa’s silence with his shot in the 41st minute before getting his second goal seven minutes later. Kanoa’s two other goals were courtesy of Leland Deleon Guerrero and Ruben Antonio, who scored in the 50th and 60th minute, respectively.

Paire, on the other hand, finally got into the board in the 74th minute to avert a shutout loss.

After last Thursday’s tiff, Kanoa returned to the pitch last Sunday and had a similar 4-1 triumph over Old B Bank. This time, Kanoa scored in the first half off Andrew Sablan’s conversion, while a goal from Albert Bergancia in the 50th minute knotted the count.

However, that was it for Old B Bank, while Kanoa countered with three goals in the second half, courtesy of Ian Lubao’s back-to-back (63rd and 77th minute) and one from Omelau (80th minute).

With the wins over Old B Bank and Paire, Kanoa jumped from fourth to a tie for second place with the NMI Boys U18 National Team. Kanoa and NMI U18 hold similar 3-0-1 win-draw-loss records, just slightly behind TanHoldings (3-0-0). The NMI U18 was handed victory No. 3 following a forfeiture win over Paire last Sunday.

Hafa Adai Cup

WNT U18 6, Kanoa 1

The NMI Women’s National Team earned its first victory of the season after outclassing Kanoa last Friday.

Five different players scored for the WNT U18 with Allyssya Angeles contributing two and Jannah Casarino, Kaithlyn Chavez, Pia Ngewakl, and Rizza Relucio adding two.

Ruselle Zapanta made the lone goal for Kanoa.

Bangladesh Youth 6, Kanoa 1

Bangladesh Youth also entered the win column last weekend after dominating Kanoa.

Rassel led the lopsided victory after delivering a hat-trick. Mohammad Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, and Hossain Chowdhury chipped in one apiece. Raphael Zapanta scored the only goal for Kanoa.

Shirley’s 2, Matansa 2

Shirley’s forced a draw against Matansa after a late goal from Ho Jin Woo.

Woo drilled the equalizer in the 78th minute, seven minutes after Justin Weaver gave Matansa the shaky lead, 2-1. Matansa’s other goal came from Salas Carl Walter in the 30th minute, while Shirley’s first goal was courtesy of Dhiraj Chhetri in the 48th minute.