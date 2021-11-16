Kanoa stretches win streak in MSL Cup

By
|
Posted on Nov 17 2021
Share
Kanoa Football Club’s Ruben Guerrero-MSL Cup

Kanoa Football Club’s Ruben Guerrero, center, seen here in action against Old B Bank in an earlier game in the Marianas Soccer League Summer Season 2021, scored in their 4-1 triumph over the Paire FC last Thursday in the MSL Cup at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

It’s three in a row for Kanoa Football Club, as it notched twin wins in the MSL Cup of the Marianas Soccer League Fall Season 2021 last week.

Kanoa, which entered the win column last Oct. 28 after topping Eleven Tiger, 5-1, extended its streak to three following victories over Paire Football Club and Old B Bank.

Against Paire in last Thursday’s match at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville, Kanoa recorded a 4-1 win, behind the pair of goals of Andruw Omelau. The two goals came after a scoreless first half with Omelau breaking Kanoa’s silence with his shot in the 41st minute before getting his second goal seven minutes later. Kanoa’s two other goals were courtesy of Leland Deleon Guerrero and Ruben Antonio, who scored in the 50th and 60th minute, respectively.

Paire, on the other hand, finally got into the board in the 74th minute to avert a shutout loss.

After last Thursday’s tiff, Kanoa returned to the pitch last Sunday and had a similar 4-1 triumph over Old B Bank. This time, Kanoa scored in the first half off Andrew Sablan’s conversion, while a goal from Albert Bergancia in the 50th minute knotted the count.

However, that was it for Old B Bank, while Kanoa countered with three goals in the second half, courtesy of Ian Lubao’s back-to-back (63rd and 77th minute) and one from Omelau (80th minute).

With the wins over Old B Bank and Paire, Kanoa jumped from fourth to a tie for second place with the NMI Boys U18 National Team. Kanoa and NMI U18 hold similar 3-0-1 win-draw-loss records, just slightly behind TanHoldings (3-0-0). The NMI U18 was handed victory No. 3 following a forfeiture win over Paire last Sunday.

Hafa Adai Cup

WNT U18 6, Kanoa 1

The NMI Women’s National Team earned its first victory of the season after outclassing Kanoa last Friday.

Five different players scored for the WNT U18 with Allyssya Angeles contributing two and Jannah Casarino, Kaithlyn Chavez, Pia Ngewakl, and Rizza Relucio adding two.

Ruselle Zapanta made the lone goal for Kanoa.

Bangladesh Youth 6, Kanoa 1

Bangladesh Youth also entered the win column last weekend after dominating Kanoa.

Rassel led the lopsided victory after delivering a hat-trick. Mohammad Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, and Hossain Chowdhury chipped in one apiece. Raphael Zapanta scored the only goal for Kanoa.

Shirley’s 2, Matansa 2

Shirley’s forced a draw against Matansa after a late goal from Ho Jin Woo.

Woo drilled the equalizer in the 78th minute, seven minutes after Justin Weaver gave Matansa the shaky lead, 2-1. Matansa’s other goal came from Salas Carl Walter in the 30th minute, while Shirley’s first goal was courtesy of Dhiraj Chhetri in the 48th minute.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for governor in 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 16, 2021

Posted On Nov 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 12, 2021

Posted On Nov 12 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 17, 2021, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:20 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune