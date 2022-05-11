2 of 5 judges recuse in suit vs Senate

By
|
Posted on May 12 2022
Share

Two of the CNMI’s five Superior Court judges have officially filed orders of recusal in the lawsuit filed by Sen. Paul Manglona (Ind-Rota) and two CNMI residents against the Senate over alleged violations in the impeachment proceedings of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Just hours after Manglona and CNMI residents Carmen Patricia Deleon Guerrero and Bruce Lee Jorgensen filed their pro se lawsuit against members of the Senate, Superior Court associate judges Kenneth Govendo and Teresa Kim-Tenorio filed their recusal orders in this case.

Govendo

According to Govendo’s order, there would be a conflict of interest if the case is assigned to him as he is friends with Manglona.

“The undersigned is friends with plaintiff Manglona. In addition, Manglona’s daughter was the undersigned judge’s law clerk for two year” Govendo said.

Kim-Tenorio did not specify her conflict if assigned the case. She returned the case back to Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja for reassignment.

Manglona and his co-plaintiffs have filed five causes of actions in support of their lawsuit against members of the Senate on the grounds of violations of the Open Government Act, violations of the CNMI Constitution, breach of constitutional duty, and alleged deprivation of due process and civil rights.

Kim-Tenorio

Named as defendants in this new lawsuit are Senate President Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian), and Sens. Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian), Victor Hocog (R-Rota), Francisco Cruz (R-Rota), Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan), and Justo Quitugua (R-Saipan).

In addition, the pro se plaintiffs have filed a motion to shorten time for accelerated hearing as mandated by §9916(b)(1) of the Open Government act.

The plaintiffs are essentially asking the Superior Court to schedule an accelerated date and time for a hearing on their complaint alleging multiple, significant, recurring, and continuing Open Government Act violations in this civil action.

“The requested hearing date and time be accelerated and shortened so as to ensure and order that the hearing shall be convened, commenced, and concluded, or before 9am on Friday, May 13, 2022,” the motion stated.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With the use of masks no longer recommended in public places in the CNMI, how often do you still wear masks in public?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 12, 2022, 7:49 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune