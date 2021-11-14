20 are naturalized in celebration of Veteran’s Day

Share











The U.S District Court for the NMI swore in 20 new U.S citizens last Friday as part of a nationwide naturalization ceremonies held to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy led the 20 new citizens in taking their oath of allegiance during the ceremony at the U.S. District Court for the NMI.

The 20 new citizens are Somjai Sae Tang Ada, Felicita Bigoy Arriola, May Ann Reyes Cabrera, Diony Alcaide Camacho, Amelia Tiamzon Castro, Windle Arellano Ciano, Maria Inay Elameto, Mariquita Mejia Flores, Jesus Sunga Hernandez, Pablo Bautista Mendoza, Marissa Esperanza Miron, Fernando Boniag Molina, Concepcion Gabi Pinaula, Monica Intan Quitevis, Juvilyn Santos Sablan, Romila Egipto Sablan, Jerry Dela Cruz Uberita, Angelita Angeles Velarde, Mona Lisa Deang Villagomez, and Maryline Dalit Zinampan.

The new citizens were also addressed by retired Lt. Col. Clement Bermudes who said it was an honor to celebrate Veteran’s Day welcoming some of America’s newest citizens.

“Veterans Day is a wonderful day of celebration for those who served, those who sacrificed their life for a better America, and those who continue to serve and protect our freedoms. I’m so honored to celebrate this significant day with all of you and your family who supported you through this entire process,” he said.

Bermudes encouraged the new citizens to shoot for the stars with the doors of opportunities opened by their newfound citizenship.

“This ceremony celebrates how hard you worked for something better. It’s not about being better than others. But to do better for the person we see in the mirror. I now encourage you to be a life-long learner. To grow every day, and to shoot for the stars. I urge you to dream big,” he said.

Bermudes left the new citizens with three R’s to remember: respect, relationships, and responsibility. “With these three R’s, inspire the next generation of Americans not only with your words, but also with your actions.”

He reminded them that with their new citizenship also comes new responsibilities.

“We are citizens of a nation built on the backs of hardworking Americans. You now have a key role in this society and with it comes bigger responsibilities. Responsibilities for the freedoms we enjoy, for respecting all laws, for our relationships with fellow Americans, and those who seek a better life, and for the equality and fairness entrusted by god,” he said.