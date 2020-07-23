20 team slots left for Chamber golf tourney

Posted on Jul 24 2020
Joe “Kamikaze” Camacho watches his shot during a local tournament last year at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort, which will host next month’s Saipan Chamber of Commerce Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. (Saipan Tribune)

Registrations are rushing in as the Saipan Chamber of Commerce Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament approaches.

Only 20 slots are left for the tournament that has a two-man scramble format and will take place on Aug. 8 on the west course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. The registration fee is $120/per person ($140 after Aug. 3). Chamber members and their scramble partners will enjoy a discounted rate of $110/member ($120 after Aug.3).

Men and women of different skill levels will have a chance at amazing cash prizes: $800 for first, $650 for second, and $500 for third places in each of the two categories—Team Gross and Team Double Peoria. There will be additional optional play contests for closest to the pin (four holes) and aggressive drive (one) with winners taking home $150 cash prizes each. Triple J Motors is also offering a brand new 2019 Mazda MX-5 Club Sport Convertible as hole-in-one prize (on No. 13) plus raffle prizes will be given away at the tournament.

The Laolao Bay Golf & Resort will host the Saipan Chamber of Commerce Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Aug. 8. (Contributed Photo)

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce would like to extend its appreciation to the following sponsors of next month’s competition: Triple J Saipan, IT&E Saipan, Island Training Solutions, Marianas Pacific Distributors, Inc., Mobil Oil Mariana Islands, Inc., Assurance Brokers, Inc., Hive Analytics, Kautz Glass Company, D&Q Saipan, Herman’s Modern Bakery, J.C. Tenorio Enterprises, Laolao Bay Golf & Resort, Latte Built & Fitness, McDonald’s of Saipan, Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc., Power 99- Sorensen Media Group, Roil Soil Clothing, Saipan Snaps, StayWell Saipan, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, Terry’s Snack Bar, and The Shack Saipan.

The Chamber is also actively seeking sponsors of in-kind donations and raffle items. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Saipan Chamber Scholarship Program. Sponsorship deadline is on July 30.

Registration forms for players are available for download at www.saipanchamber.com/our-events, Laolao Bay Golf & Resort (front desk) and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s office at the Marianas Business Plaza, 3rd Floor, Suite 315. The Chamber encourages golfers to submit their forms and fees before Aug. 3 at the Chamber Office, where registrants can easily pay for registration, raffle tickets, and optional play contests before the tournament to ease their check-in and help practice social distancing measures.

For more information about the golf tournament or the Chamber, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/saipanchamber or contact Franco Santos at 234-7150 or coordinator@saipanchamber.com (Saipan Chamber of Commerce)

