2023 Pacific Games office opens

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has officially opened the 2023 Pacific Games office in Honiara yesterday.

Sogavare said the office will be the home of the National Hosting Authority and its partners— the Games Organizing Committee, the Facilities Committee, the National Sports Council, and the Cabinet Subcommittee for the 2023 Pacific Games. He added that bringing them together in one roof embodied the theme “Many Partners and one Team” for the Solomon Islands.

“Together, they will not rest over the next 1,089 days to ensure all preparations are completed prior to the Games. Most importantly, they will ensure our country will deliver the best Pacific Games ever and, also ensure that we achieve the best-ever performance from our athletes to reach the highest-ever medals tally for our country,” the prime minister said.

“I take this opportunity to thank the chairman and the members of the NHA Board and his secretariat team for the excellent work the NHA, together with its partners, the Pacific Games Council, the National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands, and National Sports Council of Solomon Islands, have undertaken to take us to where we currently are today—1,089 days from the 2023 Pacific Games,” Sogavare added.

The Solomon Islands’ top official is also pleased that compared to previous Pacific Games, the hosts are ahead in their preparations with still three years out from the Games at this point in time. However, Sogavare said the island-nation should not be complacent.

“I do realize and accept that the biggest challenge is my government’s ability to live up to its financial commitment to fund the Games,” he said.

Sogavare assured everyone that the Solomon Islands government is committed to secure and allocate the funds agreed to in a timely manner to ensure the NHA can deliver the Games.

The Prime Minister also thanked those who joined the government in this undertaking, including the governments of China, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, and the United Kingdom.