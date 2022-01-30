208 cases ID’d in 2 days

Posted on Jan 31 2022

Between Jan. 27 and 28, a total of 208 additional individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to two separate Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news releases over the weekend.

Also, as of Jan. 29, 10 are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: five unvaccinated, four vaccinated, and one partially vaccinated. One of the 10 is on a ventilator.

CHCC reported last Friday that 128 cases were identified on Jan. 27, 17 of which were found on Rota. By identification method, of the 128, 74 were found through contact tracing, 46 through community testing, and eight through travel testing.

CHCC separately reported last Saturday that 80 cases were identified on Jan. 28, with one case being found on Tinian and three on Rota. Of the 80, 60 were found through contact tracing, 15 through community testing, and five through travel testing.

For COVID-19 testing efforts, between Jan. 27 to Jan. 28 a total of 1,706 COVID-19 tests were administered, this number consisting of tests conducted through community-based testing, referrals-only tests at the COVID-19 Community Center in Koblerville, and testing conducted at the Tinian Health Center and Rota Health Center. Registering for testing can be done through https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

Between Jan. 28 to Jan. 29 a total of 490 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, bringing the CNMI’s vaccination rate to 99.2%. Registering for vaccines can be done through www.vaccinatecnmi.com.

As of Jan. 27, 2022, there have been 4,043 recoveries, 706 active cases, and 23 COVID-19-related deaths in the CNMI since March 2020. The CNMI’s case total since March 2020 is 4,772.

285th COVID-19-related fatality in Guam

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified Guam’s 285th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Jan. 26, 2022. The patient was a 45-year-old male, vaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Jan. 26, 2022. 

“Gov. Lou [Leon Guerrero], first gentleman Jeff [Cook], and I send our thoughts of comfort and condolence to the grieving family,” said acting governor Josh Tenorio. “Passings such as these remind us just how deep we remain in the clenches of this pandemic and how important it is to not let our guard down.”

How to ‘Live COVID-19 Safe’
For those wishing to learn more about how to protect you and your families from COVID-19, CHCC asks the community to visit https://www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe/. The website has links to a COVID-19 guidebook, a “10 things” graphic depicting at-home COVID-19 symptom management methods, up-to-date CNMI entry and quarantine protocols, additional information sources, and contact information for those with more questions/ concerns.

