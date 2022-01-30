Kilili says PUA/PFUC claims backlog reduced slightly

Share











The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claims backlog in the Marianas has gone down a bit, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) over the weekend.

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter that the data his office received this week from the U.S. Department of Labor show that the number of pending claims for PUA and FPUC went down last December from 348 to 280.

He said, however, that, as of Jan. 15, 2022, no additional claims pending before the CNMI Department of Labor has been resolved.

Sablan said another $6.8 million of the funding U.S. Congress provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was paid out between Dec. 4, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2022.

He said the total PUA and PFUC benefits paid in the Marianas so far totals $268 million.

Sablan earlier disclosed that a total of 16,788 applicants have already received assistance since the PUA and PFUC programs began in June 2020.

He said total aid to Marianas workers as of Dec. 4, 2021, is $260,885,306—an average of $15,540 per eligible applicants.

CNMI Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente earlier stated that the official closeout date of the PUA/PFUC is June 2022, and any unspent funds under the program will be returned to U.S. Labor.