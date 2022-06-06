$20K cash bail for 2 accused of sexually abusing minors

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $20,000 cash bail each on two men for allegedly molesting minors.

Venitus “Vince” Ruwaath, 41, and Bernardo Rey Rago, 44, are each charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and disturbing the peace in two separate cases.

Ruwaath and Rago both appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho for a bail hearing where the judge imposed a $20,000 cash bail on each defendant.

Ruwaath was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody after the hearing while Rago was allowed to be released to a third-party custodian after submitting a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Rago’s two third-party custodians are a police officer and a neighbor. He will be placed under house arrest but will be allowed to leave his home to go fishing, provided he is with one of his third-party custodians.

Both men were ordered to return to court on June 13 at 9am for an arraignment. Ruwaath, however, was also ordered to appear on June 10 for a preliminary hearing while Rago waived his preliminary hearing.

According to the complaint against Ruwaath, police received a walk-in complaint of a sexual abuse of a minor case on March 27, 2022.

The father of the minor reported the alleged incident.

During a forensic interview, the victim told authorities that the incident happened sometime in June 2020. She said she was in bed in a room watching YouTube videos when the defendant entered the room and started touching her inappropriately.

The complaint against Rago stated that the incident in his case happened two years ago, but was reported to the authorities on March 19, 2022, by the minor’s mother.

The minor, who was 10 years old at the time of the incident, told authorities that the defendant inappropriately touched her on three separate occasions at his home whenever her mother dropped her off in the afternoon.

On another occasion at a beach, Rago allegedly inappropriately touched the victim while she was swimming.