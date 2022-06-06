Apology from RHI

On behalf of the Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr./Sr. High School, we extend our profound apology to the family of our promotee, Juriz Eliezar M. Javier, whose name was inadvertently not mentioned during the RHI promotion ceremony.
