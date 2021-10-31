IN THE CNMI’S BIGGEST SPIKE YET

21 cases over the weekend

Posted on Nov 01 2021
Between Oct. 28 and 29, the CNMI’s tally of positive COVID-19 infections went from 291 to 312 as of Saturday—a jump of 21 new cases.

This was a departure from the usual, when the CNMI would see just one or two new cases every week, all of them from new arrivals from Guam. The new cases also broke the CNMI’s 217-day streak of zero community transmissions.

In a series of news releases from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. over the weekend, the spike in new cases came at a rapid clip: first with three, then four more, and then six more, and so on as contact tracing efforts were widened and free surveillance testing was done yesterday and last Friday at Kanoa Resort.

CHCC said these new cases were identified through surveillance testing, contact tracing, and passenger arrival testing.

On Oct. 28 a total of 13 individuals were identified as positive cases. CHCC first reported that three individuals were identified as positive cases through surveillance testing performed in collaboration with the CNMI Public School System. Later that day, CHCC also reported that four more were confirmed positive through surveillance testing, and another six were identified through contact tracing.

On Oct. 29, eight were identified. CHCC first reported that three individuals were identified through contact tracing and surveillance testing, and later reported that five more were identified through contact tracing, surveillance testing, and passenger arrival testing.

For all these cases, CHCC said the individuals have all been quarantined, and are being actively monitored. Also in all announcements made over the weekend, CHCC assured that its Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those in closest contact with the individuals, and that “this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested”.

CHCC and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force is again holding today free surveillance testing at Kanoa Resort from 12:30pm to 3:30pm. CHCC and the task force said that walk-ins are not accepted, and ask those interested in getting tested to register at https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are available at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 4pm. Those interested in receiving their shots can register at https://www.vaccinatecnmi.com/. Free rides are available to and from your appointment, said CHCC.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
