Public warned of high surf
A high surf advisory is now in effect until 6pm today, Monday.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and a high risk of rip currents are present along north and west facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6pm today. These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. (PR)