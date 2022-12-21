21 children graduate from the CHCC H.O.M.E. Visiting Program

Posted on Dec 22 2022

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. recently celebrated the graduation of 21 children from the Healthy Outcomes for Maternal and Early Childhood, or H.O.M.E., Visiting Program. These participants include families of young children who were enrolled during infancy or prior to birth and remained in the program for at least three years. There were 12 graduates from the island of Saipan, three from Rota, and six from Tinian.

The CHCC offers H.O.M.E. Visiting Program services on a voluntary basis to families in the CNMI. The program is a voluntary, home-based service ideally delivered prenatally through the early years of a child’s life. It provides social, emotional, health-related and parenting support and information to families, and links them to appropriate resources.

By participating in home visiting, some examples of services families may receive are:

• Connections/referrals for pregnant women to prenatal care;

• Connections/referrals for infants and children to well-child visits;

• Transportation assistance to medical care

• Early support to parents in their role as a child’s first teacher;

• Help in creating a safe and healthy environment for a young child to thrive in; and

• Parenting skills and support that decrease the risk of child abuse.

Depending on the goals identified by a family and based on developmental and risk assessments, a family may work with a home visitor from the prenatal period until a child turns 3 years of age with an option to stay in the program until the age of 5. Through consistent and scheduled home visits, parents and caregivers are supported toward improving their family’s health and provide better opportunities for their children.

The CHCC staff and management would like to wish all the graduates and their families the best.

For more information on how to enroll, call 670-664-8701/2 or email yuline.fitial@chcc.health. (CHCC)

