High surf advisory and small craft warning out

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6am today, Thursday. Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet will be present along north facing reefs of the Marianas. Also, a small craft advisory remains in effect until 6am today. This means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

These conditions will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a northwest swell, generated by strong to gale-force winds behind a cold front located south of Japan, continues to affect the Marianas. This will keep hazardous surf along north facing reefs. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. East winds of 15 to 20 knots will be present with frequent gusts up to 25 knots and seas 8 to 10 feet in Marianas coastal waters.

The public is urged to stay out of the water along north and east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

The combination of a northwest to north swell and an east trade-wind swell will maintain seas hazardous to small craft operations. Winds are also expected to remain elevated through last night.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (Saipan Tribune)